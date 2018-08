China's Miao people, known as the last gun tribe, uses a sickle in a ceremonial haircut famous in the village of Basha Miao, in the country's Guizhou Province.

A traditional ceremony welcoming a 16-year-old boy into adulthood includes the receipt of a rifle and a haircut. Rather than an ordinary pair of scissors or razor trimmers, the item used is somewhat unusual-a metal sickle.

An elder in the tribe shaves the boy's head except for the central, giving a special haircut that is a distinguishing feature of the tribe.