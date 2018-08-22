What Would You Do? Toddler Twosome Get Artistic With Acrylic Paint

A mother's footage from her Oxford, England, home has gone viral after she documented the acrylic aftermath of an impromptu art project gone horribly wrong.

According to footage owner and mum Emma Howe, two of her children, ages two and four, managed to slip away from her while she was preoccupied with laundry.

Though the 24-year-old was only in the utility room for approximately 10 minutes, her older toddler managed to get into countless bottles of acrylic paint and cover not only the walls and furniture, but also their baby sister's face!

Whether you're a parent or not, what would you do if your children chose a similar creative outlet?