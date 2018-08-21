Firework Festival Illuminates Moscow Sky

The International Festival of Fireworks was held on August 18 and 19 in Moscow.

The event was attended by leading pyrotechnics experts from Austria, Andorra, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Russia and the US.

A unique pyrotechnic show was watched by about 700,000 residents and guests of the capital. Many of them were convinced that launching fireworks is an art form, perhaps with a bit of magic. Hundreds of thousands of guests witnessed the dizzying compositions.

Hundreds of rockets exploded into color, illuminating the dark Moscow sky.