Firework Festival Illuminates Moscow Sky

The event was attended by leading pyrotechnics experts from Austria, Andorra, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Russia and the US.
A unique pyrotechnic show was watched by about 700,000 residents and guests of the capital. Many of them were convinced that launching fireworks is an art form, perhaps with a bit of magic. Hundreds of thousands of guests witnessed the dizzying compositions.
Hundreds of rockets exploded into color, illuminating the dark Moscow sky.
All comments
Show new comments (0)