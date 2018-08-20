Playtime is Over: Dog Reels in Human from ‘Dangerous’ Ocean Waves

Raised with risk management in mind, Matyas the dog is no stranger to assuming the role of a lifeguard when necessary.

Within this video, Matyas, after seeing his owner's granddaughter be fully submerged by an ocean wave, springs into action and begins to drag the youngster back to land by her t-shirt (and hair). Despite the pooch's seriousness concerning her safety, the young swimmer could not contain her laughter throughout the ordeal.

Someone get this lifeguard a well-deserved lunch!