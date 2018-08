Tourists at one South African national park have filmed a pair of mating lions suddenly attacked by a rhino, forcing the predators to interrupt their encounter.

In the video, published by the Daily Mail, you can see two amorous lions… along with a large rhino, gradually approaching the cats.

The lion and the lioness cease their activities and the male lion tries to drive away the rhino with a roar.

Later on in the clip, the rhino loses interest in the lovey-dovey lions and leaves the scene.