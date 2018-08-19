Not Quite Rover: Emu That Thinks He is Dog

In this funny video, an emu has decided that he is a dog and engages in a friendly game of fetch.

The emu is the largest Australian bird. It is the second largest bird after the ostrich. Emus can be found in most regions of mainland Australia, although they avoid densely populated areas, dense forests and arid zones.

An emu is capable of running at up to speeds of 50 km/h. The bird's long legs allow it to take steps of up to 275 cm. The emu lead a nomadic life and can travel long distances in search of food. Just like ostriches, the emu does not have teeth, so it swallows stones, glass shards and pieces of metal to grind food in the digestive system.