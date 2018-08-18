Next-Level Teamwork: Army Ants Construct Body Bridge to Infiltrate Wasp Nest

While a low ropes course or blindfolded maze are a couple of the go-to team building activities for humans, working together for the greater good appears to come a lot easier for others, such as the army ant (also known as marabunta).

Captured in Costa Rica, the July 30 Viral Hog footage is a remarkable presentation of the legionary ant's ability when aided by a productive colony. The insects are seen utilizing a sophisticated bridge composed of only their bodies in order to invade and pillage a wasp nest.

Though the teamwork appears incredibly complex, Quanta Magazine's Kevin Hartnett highlighted in a February article that your average army ant is "practically blind" and has a brain lacking the ability to visualize the collective effort in full. Rather than clouding their minds with the actions of others, the piece claims ants instinctively know to freeze when being walked on by a fellow marabuta.

Let's face it: we all know a couple of individuals who could learn a thing or two from these army ants on not overthinking or making such a large commotion about teamwork-related tasks.