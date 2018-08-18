Uncomfortably Cute: These Cats Will Make You Think What You Done Wrong

These three cats are Frankie, Lilly, and Fred, and only by the glimpse of their eyes they can make you smile, feel their warmth — or confess your sins. Their owner claims that this is what happened when he returned home late on Monday. Social media users have already thought multiple situations, where they were met with the same displeasing look: from feeding 5 seconds later than usual to not understanding where the music come from and why it cannot be recognized with Shazam.
All comments
Show new comments (0)