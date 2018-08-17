Wet & Wild: Homemade Waterslide Experience Goes Haywire

A Youtube user named Maxime Briand has uploaded a video recording his painful experience. The homemade waterslide around four meters high was intended to bring joy to the owner of an outdoor pool, yet instead, it brought him nothing but pain and suffering. When trying out the slide for the first time, the young man didn't realize how fast he was going to go; he landed almost a half a meter from the pool right on the hard grass. At least he had friends nearby to give him a helping hand and to have a few laughs as well.
