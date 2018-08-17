More Than Meets the Eye: Naked Waitress Surprises Bar Patrons

Well, one visitor thought he'd had a bit too much to drink, which might have indeed been the case when what appeared to be clothes turned out to be a body paint prank.

When it's hot out there you need any refreshment you can get. The idea came from a local body painter Jen Seidel from Port-Deposit. Along with her daughter, they painted a green top and jeans shorts on their model in a way that from a distance no one could tell that the clothes were fake. Some of the bar's visitors managed to see through the ink, shocked and amused at the same time: one visitor noted that it was "too hot" today and four elderly women were stunned by such a stunt, while also noting that it was a cool idea. The news spread like wildfire and soon there were lots of people thronging to get a photo of the naked girl.

This is not the first time Jen has pranked the public. In 2017 another model walked through a mall in painted on clothes while the majority of other mall patrons didn't even notice anything suspicious.