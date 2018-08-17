Revenge in Reverse: UK Man Thwarts Attempted Motorbike Theft

London security footage recently uploaded to Viral Hog shows that revenge doesn't always have to be served cold — it can also come from burning some rubber!

The surveillance clip begins with two amateur criminals on a motorbike doubling back to the location of another parked motorcycle. Appearing unsure of whether to lift its parts or make off with the entire bike, the duo is shortly confronted by a motorist who senses they're up to no good. It's then that one biker makes use of his hammer in both threatening the driver and smashing his passenger-side mirror.

Cutting their losses, the two would-be thieves scramble to flee the scene before authorities arrive. To make matters worse, the angered motorist throws his damaged car in reverse and manages hit the pair's original motorbike with such force that it bends the frame and forces them to flee on foot.