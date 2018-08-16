Pre-Flight Flossing: TSA Officer’s Dance Skills Receive Screening

Who says you can’t twerk while you work?!

.@TSA officer at @EWRairport was assisting a family through

the screening process when one of the family’s three children began dancing. The TSA officer admired the dance moves that the boy showed and that’s when the boy challenged the office to a dance battle. Game on! pic.twitter.com/tYBBC5Uk27 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 14, 2018

If you missed a flight last week leaving New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport last week, the TSA's recent feelgood footage may give you some insight.

The clip, a mere 17 seconds long, shows part of the back-and-forth flossing that ensued following TSA Officer Joshua McCall's acceptance of a boy's dance-off challenge.

"After ensuring all are secure as they enter the air transportation network, our Officers will be happy to accept any dance challenges from passengers," remarked Newark TSA Federal Security Director Tom Carter on Instagram.

Let's just hope these happy feet didn't make the officer forget about the pat-down!