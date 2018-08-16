Don't Judge By the Look – Tuned Up Old Car Stokes Modern Drivers

There’s nothing more eternal than the need for speed among drivers. This car has the look of an old and rusty stationwagon – but just look at it speeding down the highway! The video went viral thanks to Motor Journal who posted in on Twitter this Tuesday. The so-called grandfather of batman’s rocket car certainly astounds onlookers with its speed! Hopefully it did't meet any traffic cops along the way.
Кто-то назвал его «Дедушка Бэтмиобиля». Уф. pic.twitter.com/GoAScuE0pP— Мотор (@MotorRu) 14 августа 2018 г.
