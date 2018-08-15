Investigation Launched After US Man Sneaks into Enclosure, Smacks Hippo’s Rear

The next smack may be from the LAPD with misdemeanor charges!

A man got a little too close and personal with a hippopotamus' humps in a video taken at the Los Angeles Zoo last week.

The clip, posted to Twitter by @SomeToLaughAt, has received a lot more than laughs from social media users criticizing the man's (technically) criminal act of smacking the hippo's butt. Heck, even the neighboring hippopotamus was startled by the slap!

"It is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species, but they are still wild animals, and their space must be respected at all times. Our first priority is always to keep our guests, staff and animals safe," said the LA Zoo in a statement following the incident.

The LAPD is continuing its investigation and considering whether to charge the unidentified man.