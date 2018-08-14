Hawk Flies Into Moving Car and Gets His Head Stuck

According to the woman who owns the car and is the author of the video, the bird flew into the grill as the car was rolling along the road at 55 miles per hour (90 km/h). At first she was too afraid to look as she thought she ran the hawk over, yet when she came out of her car she saw the bird’s body sticking out of the car. Presumed dead at first, the hawk surprised the woman and a stranger who offered to help extricate the creature.

After a couple of minutes the bird was carefully released with no apparent wounds. With a little coaxing, the hawk flew away from the scene.