Einstein described insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

Expecting a quiet, rainy day full of cat naps, this kitten found itself instead activating its killer instincts while being accosted the by unreachable wiper blades.

With each swipe more deliberate than the last, this once-comfy cat eventually becomes so peeved at the predicament that, out of desperation, it tries to perform a sneak attack just as the video ends.

Think this puss prevailed?