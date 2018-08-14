The Thirst is Real: Australian Cattle Queue up to Water Tank

Footage recently uploaded to Storyful presents viewers with a jaw-dropping visual representation of the ongoing New South Wales, Australia, drought that is said to be the worst in 400 years — especially for farmers, according to news.com.au.

Though Burrabogie Livestock and Contracting's footage is from mid-April, the Australian state is still plagued by sweltering heat, an insufficient "relief" fund distributed by Prime Minister Turnbull and no sign of natural rain.

"The tanker and trough was the only source of water for the cattle; we were carting 100,000 liters of water every day for their survival, often having to drive 50 to 70 kilometers one way to get water for them," said farmer Amber Lea to Storyful.

News.com.au reports that more than 800 farmers are currently on a "hay charity" waiting list due to the reality of dead farmland and an inability to feed personal livestock. Unfortunately for those within the agriculture community, and even for consumers, there is no clear sign of whether the drought will let up before tough decisions have to be made regarding the lives of cattle and other farm animals.