Indian Leopard Rescued After Unfortunate Fall

You better watch your step even if you’re a fearsome jungle predator – otherwise, it may take a whole village to rescue you!

A five-year-old male leopard was trapped in a well in the village of Homadi-Mandadi on Friday morning. The animal was chasing a dog when it suddenly fell into the well, as witnessed by tourists and locals. When forest officials came to the rescue, the animal refused to come out of its improvised shelter. Only after an hour and a half did the predator follow its ancestral instincts, entering a giant cage with which it was rescued.

The Forest Department has confirmed that the leopard will be relocated and released into the forest.