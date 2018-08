Wildfires in northern California have already destroyed vegetation on an area exceeding 11,000 hectares. About 2,000 firefighters are fighting the fires, but they still have not managed to stop it from spreading.

The fires have already destroyed dozens of houses in the city of Redding. On the local television channel, broadcasters announced an emergency evacuation. The inhabitants have been fleeing in panic.

The governor of California on Thursday announced a state of emergency in the districts of Shasta and Riverside.