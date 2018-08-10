US Teen Breaks 5 Ribs After Being Pushed From 60-Foot Bridge by ‘Friend’

Having your back in all the wrong ways.

Jordan Holgerson has spent the last couple of days in a Washington hospital after a 60-foot "leap of faith" was forced on the 16-year-old by a friend.

Footage from the Tuesday incident shows Holgerson standing on the edge of a bridge overlooking Washington's Lewis River at Moulton Falls Regional Park. Despite the teen's reasonable fear, considering someone's dead body had been pulled from the water a week earlier, her friend decided to make the choice for her and pushed the teenager into the river.

"You don't really play around at 60 feet," said one of Holgerson's sisters to KOIN.

Though the "friend" has apologized for the incident, which caused Holgerson to suffer five broken ribs, a punctured lung and air bubbles in her chest, the pusher-in-question is facing charges as the Clark County Sheriff's Office investigates.