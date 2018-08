“He is about 14-feet long and a gentle giant, as long as he likes you!”



While her actions seem frightening to some, Makenzie Noland, who recently posed with Big Tex the alligator in her graduation photos, spent her summer studying at an alligator sanctuary in Beaumont, Texas, according to an interview with Inside Edition.

"I wouldn't be doing this if I thought I was in danger," said Noland, 21, to IE.