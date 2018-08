Recent footage published by Daily Picks and Flicks shows a young elephant making the most of bath time at a farm in Chiang Ma, Thailand.

Already getting hosed down by a helpful human, the youngster decides to step it up a notch and go for a soak in a nearby tub. Though it displaces most of the water, the little one is still able to fully submerge its head and cool off from the Thailand heat.

Mama may need a bigger tub though…