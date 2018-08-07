Death From Below: Atlantic Researchers Encounter Great White Shark

Can’t blame a fish for trying to reel in internet fame!

Two Atlantic White Shark Conservancy researchers out at sea on a data-gathering excursion temporarily halted their efforts after witnessing a great white catch some major air — right underneath one of them.

Ready for a close-up, the fish emerged from the ocean in hopes of dragging down some grub, but unfortunately the great white didn't have enough ups to capitalize on its "rare" breaching.

Maybe the predatory fish thought they were offering up snacks to assist in conservation?