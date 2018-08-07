Vikings Invade Spain at Annual Romeria Festival

Each year on the first Sunday in August, the small northwestern Spanish village of Catoria becomes a festival of brutal force and horned helmets. The Vikings came to the land a thousand years ago. In 1961, a group of amateur historians discovered that Catoria was one of the landing sites of the Viking invasions of the 9th and 10th centuries and decided to make a festival dedicated to the event. Since then, the festival has become a national celebration, uniting thousands of Norse-culture lovers from all over the world. They dress like Vikings, they paint their faces blue, white and black, sail their 17,5 meters long drakkars — replicas of wooden Viking warships — and swim to the ruins of the two towers of Castellum, which were used to defend Catoria from the naval attacks centuries ago. The festival also includes shopping at the medieval-style market and, of course, authentic folk music all day long.
