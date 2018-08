The passengers of a pleasure craft witnessed an amazing spectacle. The massive sea mammal noticed the approaching ship loaded with people, swam closer, and jumped out of the water, leaving spectators awestruck.

This video was posted in the social networks. Some users suggest that the video was filmed off the coast of California.

"It's impossible to convince me that the whale did not know exactly what it was doing," one user commented.

The average weight of an adult humpback whale is about 36,000 kilograms or 36 metric tons; for comparison's sake, male African elephants weigh a mere six metric tons.