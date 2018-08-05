Bulldog Cowboy Rides Toy Horse

How can you saddle a wooden horse and become a social network hero? You'd better ask this unusual bulldog, the greatest cowboy to have mounted an artificial horse since the season finale of Westworld.

Bulldogs first appeared in England, where in centuries past they were pitted against a tethered bull for the purpose of gambling. Dogs that were able to grab the bull by the nose and pin it to the ground were victorious. The image of the bulldog later became symbolic of the indomitable British spirit, best characterized by Winston Churchill's 'never surrender' attitude during WWII.