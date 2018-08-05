Live Action World of Tanks: The Best Moments of Army Games 2018

Crews from 32 countries, including Vietnam, Armenia, Myanmar, Syria, Serbia, Iran and Russia are taking part in the 4th International Army Games this year.
The tank biathlon is a military competition created by Russia's Defense Ministry to improve the skills of tank crews.
The 2018 International Army Games started on July 28 and will come to a close on August 11. The annual event will be held at 24 training grounds in seven countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China and Russia. The program entails 28 contests, which are held on the ground, in the air and at sea.
