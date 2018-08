It turns out that among dogs there are connoisseurs of watermelons. There's video evidence for the non-believers, a clip of a delighted pet merrily munching on watermelon.

If anyone were offered this sweet melon, cleaned of its seeds, no one would refuse. A video of a dog, hungrily chowing down on a watermelon, has become internet-famous.

Watermelons are known to protect against ultraviolet light, strengthen memory and help the brain work.