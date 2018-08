Baby Black Rhino Birth at Chester Zoo

At the Chester Zoo, a rare black rhino has given birth to a baby, SkyNews reported. The baby rhino was born at about 12:30 pm. According to the employees of the zoo, the baby and his mother, 12-year-old Malindi, are in good shape.

Visitors to the zoo had the opportunity to observe the first steps of a rare rhino.

In total, 650 eastern black rhinos remain in the world. The disappearance of these animals is due to the limitations that have been put upon their range, as well as illegal poaching.