Place Your Bets: Yellowstone Bison Taunted, Bluff Charged by US Man

Someone didn’t get the memo about the woman gored by a bison just last month.

Recent Viral Hog footage from Yellowstone National Park has encouraged wildlife activists and experts across the US to issue advisories concerning human interaction with wild animals.

The video features a less-than-smart man flanking a lone bison until he catches the animal's eye. Feeling his hiked-up shorts don't showcase enough of his believed machismo, he then bucks and flexes in the bison's face twice before being met with a heart-stopping close call charge.

In addition to receiving a near-death experience from the bison, the taunter is also the subject of an investigation underway by Yellowstone rangers.

"The individual's behavior in this video is reckless, dangerous and illegal. We need people to be stewards of Yellowstone, and one way to do that is to keep your distance from wildlife." said the national park in a Thursday Facebook post, adding that Yellowstone rules call for humans to remain at least 25 yards away from "animals such as bison and elk."