A man from the Serbian village of Stragari has converted his German station wagon into an oven big enough to roast two piglets.

"We are standing next to my school friend's BMW. which he made into mobile baking oven, and it is in running condition," a friend of the owner Blazic Miodrag said.

The owner himself was too shy to appear on camera. He decided that it would be better to use the car for cooking meat than selling it for parts.