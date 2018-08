Dog treats and positive “good boy” reinforcement are both accepted forms of payment.

Though some hold their joy until a grueling task (such as mowing the lawn) is complete, this canine cannot contain his happiness while giving the backyard a well-needed manicure.

The pup promises to get the job done, but he cannot be held responsible for any squirrel or rabbit-related events in the unforeseeable future.

Think he'll learn to trim hedges next?