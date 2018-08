The predator stubbornly tried to get close to the porcupine, but his spiky adversary bristled and did not let him come near. The rodent turned to the leopard with spikes and repelled the attacks of the enemy, who also tried to hit him with his paw.

As a result, the predator did not achieve his goal and laid down on the road. The porcupine settled down next to him to keep the leopard in sight.