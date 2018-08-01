Catastrophe Averted: Trembling Kitten Rescued from Minivan’s Fender

Not quite the purring most car enthusiasts rave about!

Mechanics at Leete's Tire and Auto Center in Petersburg, Virginia, were tasked with a very delicate job a couple weeks ago after Eunika Brown discovered a homeless kitten trapped in the frame of her Kia Sedona.

After immediately calling authorities, Brown was brought to Leete's Auto Center, where manager Warren Strum shortly sprung into action to free the frightened feline. Thankfully, Strum was quickly able to identify the kitten's location and only needed to peel back the vehicle's fender liner in order to gain access to it.

According to Brown and the center's Facebook page, the kitten was completely unharmed by the series of events and was even "able to find a good home" in the days following!