A B-1B Lancer is designed for low-altitude penetration of enemy air defense by means of flying at extremely low altitudes along the bend of the terrain.

The American supersonic variable-sweep wing bomber B-1B Lancer has demonstrated a takeoff in afterburner mode and subsequent ascent in a spiral at the air show AirVenture 2018 in Oshkosh (Wisconsin).

The bomber is able to act as a carrier for conventional and nuclear weapons. The aircraft (in the basic version of the B-1 Lancer) has been in operation since 1984.