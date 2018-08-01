‘This Thing On?’ Taipei Crowd Seems Unimpressed With Boy’s Ukulele Skills

Is the crowd accustomed to his acoustics, or is there more to the story?

Recent video footage from Taipei, Taiwan, shows shows child prodigy Feng E playing his ukulele with both passion and precision.

According to Feng's mother, the boy originally learned the instrument's basics through his father, but soon outgrew dad's teachings and continued his studies alone.

While it appears the people around Feng E are simply ignoring the boy, a different video perspective of his performance shows that he actually had an audience of many listening to his take on Tommy Emmanuel's version of "Classical Gas."