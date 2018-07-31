Vietnamese Commuter Almost Splattered After Avoiding Head-on Collision

The difference between a visit to the hospital and a trip to the dry cleaner.

Footage from July 25 in Hanoi, Vietnam, shows one man's horrific close call with a cargo truck.

Approaching Hanoi's 70A intersection with Tot Bridge in Dai Tanh, the commuter is seen losing control of his bike after braking to avoid colliding with another motorist. Failing to regain his handling, he then falls to one knee and is clipped by a truck's wheel as the cargo vehicle passes by.

Thankfully, the truck's wheel did not pull the man under and allowed him to continue his commute with only a shirt stain as a reminder of the incident.