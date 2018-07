The Japanese town of Aomori has a tradition of artistic agriculture, creating breathtakingly detailed pictures using nine different-colored varieties of rice.

This year has been dedicated to the 90th birthday of famous manga artist Osamu Tezuka, with his character's pictures and favorite movie stars from the film "Roman Holiday", Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

To see the pictures and enjoy the stunning agricultural mosaic, tourists need to stand on special viewing platforms.

In 2018, the organizers created a scene from the movie "Gone With the Wind."