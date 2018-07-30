Corpse Flower: Rafflesia Tuan-Mudae Smells Like Rotting Flesh

The flower belongs to the genus of flowering parasitic plants that includes about 28 varieties and is known for its large size. Rafflesia tuan-mudae can reach 100 centimeters (3 feet) in diameter. It emits an odor similar to rotting flesh, attracting flies that act as a pollinator. The flower's bloom lasts from seven to ten days and attracts hundreds of tourists.
Its range covers the territory of Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, the Malay Peninsula, the islands of Kalimantan, Java and Sumatra.
