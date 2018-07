Swedish driver Fredrik Blomstedt was leading the race in Bonaldi Motorsport's #32 Lamborghini Huracan with only a few minutes left to go in the race when he received a tap from Swiss/Brazilian Lucas Mauron in heavy traffic during the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.

Four marshals and one rider were injured in the incident, all of them were immediately treated by the circuit's medical staff. A marshal and the driver were later transferred to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to organizers.

Following an hour and a half delay, track activities resumed.