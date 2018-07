A resident of New South Wales in Australia has captured on video about a thousand kangaroos running through her pasture, to demonstrate the problem of overpopulation.

The clip's author stated that the kangaroo invasion will lead to sheep not being able to graze on her lands in the near future. The video was captured in February and published online only a week ago.

The kangaroo is one of the enduring symbols of Australia and thousands of tourists flock to the country to seem them, yet in reality they represent a rather large threat to Australia's agriculture.