A video captured by one of the tourists shows a shark about two meters long rushing in the water, trying to bite at least one of the people who surrounded it.

A huge shark has swum in the shallow water and unsuccessfully tried to attack tourists on the beach at the resort of Dadonghai on the island of Hainan, China.

The tourists seem do not think about precautions at all and continue to capture videos of what is happening only a couple of meters from the predator.