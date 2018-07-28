Ready for the NBA: Charming Parrots Play Basketball in Venezuela

A video with parrots playing basketball in Venezuela has become viral on the internet.
The birds have quickly figured out the rules of the basketball games and selected each other's ball to throw it into the basket. For every exact hit, parrots have received a treat from the instructor. Social networks users have nicknamed smart birds "the most lovely basketball players of the area."
A veces ellos también necesitan jugar y distraerse. Por ello, sus dueños los consienten. (Desliza para ver los otros videos👉).. ¿A qué juegas con tu mascota? Dinos cómo se llama y qué especie es. Encuentra más videos virales, en: www.sunoticiero.com #SN #Viral #Video #Especies #Animales #Diversión #Menciona #Mascota #Distracción #Juegos
