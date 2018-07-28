Ready for the NBA: Charming Parrots Play Basketball in Venezuela

Parrots are known to be very smart birds that masterfully imitate human speech, intonation, behavior and can learn to sing songs, perform various tricks and even play sports.

A video with parrots playing basketball in Venezuela has become viral on the internet.

The birds have quickly figured out the rules of the basketball games and selected each other's ball to throw it into the basket. For every exact hit, parrots have received a treat from the instructor. Social networks users have nicknamed smart birds "the most lovely basketball players of the area."