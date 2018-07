In a recording posted to the Instagram account "fluffyhuskytales," Cymber the husky is seen embracing her softer, calmer side as a monarch butterfly chills on her muzzle.

Though huskies are known for their rambunctious and outspoken nature, all of those stereotypes seem to go out the window for Cymber while she gets acquainted with her new friend. Well, that is until the human (probably jealous) swats the potential pal away.