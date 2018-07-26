California Men Return Beached Baby Great White Shark to Ocean

A California family on a beach outing endured an increase in drama after finding themselves front-and-center in an ongoing shark rescue mission undertaken by four good Samaritans.

After using what appears to be bolt cutters to free the baby Great White Shark, the proactive, yet cautious rescuers are seen dragging the young fish by its tail while waging war against rough waves.

Although a couple slips of the hand do occur within the process, the men eventually get far enough into the sea to ensure the shark has optimal room to maneuver and begin the swim back to its family.