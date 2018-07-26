‘I Said No Pictures!’: Canadian Black Bear Makes a Bluff Charge at Woman

Recent Viral Hog footage from Jasper Park, Canada, shows a collection of tourists gathered along the shoulder of Highway 93.

Though it's not initially clear what has captured the visitors' attention, those questions are soon put rest as a teenage black bear pops into frame, lunging at an aggravating human and her cell phone.

Successfully diverting attention from itself and onto the woman (who didn't even bother retreating after the charge), the bear was able to distract the tourists long enough to flee the scene.