Last week, a huge iceberg weighing about 11 tons sailed to the shore of Innaarsuit, an island settlement in the Avannaata municipality.

Residents of the small village in eastern Greenland were forced to evacuate after a huge iceberg arrived at its coast. Local authorities feared that if the ice block had split, the subsequent waves would have flooded the town.

In total, 169 people living in the village were temporarily moved. Over the past week, the iceberg had moved a little further into the ocean, ultimately suspending the evacuation.