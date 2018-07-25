Mexican Footballer Scores Goal From 40 Meters

During the second half, Mineros footballers, winning 3:1 at the time, took the ball to the center of the field. After receiving the ball, Rivera ran toward the goal but could not get through the opposing team's line of defense and thus took a shot from about 40 meters away. The goal made the score 4:1 in favor of Mineros.
Tremendo GOLAZO de Fransisco Rivera en el Mineros 4-3 sobre León. El nivel de Yarbrough de un tiempo para acá es lamentable.— Solo de Fútbol (@DeFutbolMX1) July 25, 2018
La MAGIA del mejor torneo de clubes de la vida: #CopaMX. 😍pic.twitter.com/WIVOi8RUND
