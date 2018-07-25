Sleeping US Motorist Startled by Police, Blows Through Traffic Light

Eyewitness footage from July 21 in Lexington, Kentucky, shows local police responding to reports of an incapacitated driver stopped at a traffic light.

Unaware of what put the motorist in his current state, cops are seen attempting to break into the man's vehicle to further investigate. It's then that the driver appears to wake up and abruptly flees the scene as officers scramble to return to their own vehicles.

Although the footage ends right after the runaway sleepyhead's car barrels through an apartment complex's garden, one can guess a loud crash shortly followed.