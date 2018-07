Over 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year, polluting the water and causing the death of many of the sea's creatures.

Alison Teal, a female version of "Indiana Jones," travels all around the world with her camera and pink eco surfboard, sharing the secrets of sustainability and the health of nature, as well as drawing attention to concerns of plastic pollution in a comedic and inspirational film and blog series: Alison's Adventures.

In order to save the Earth's biosphere, Alison suggests using reusable bottles and recycling garbage.